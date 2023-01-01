NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year’s Eve event

An investigation was underway to pinpoint a motive for the attack, but authorities said they...
An investigation was underway to pinpoint a motive for the attack, but authorities said they didn’t believe there was any ongoing threat to the public.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:39 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder.

The attack happened a little after 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside of the high-security zone where revelers are screened for weapons.

The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut, but expected to recover.

Police did not immediately identify the 19-year-old suspect, who also was expected to recover.

The attack and sound of a gunshot briefly sent some people in the crowd running, but the incident did not impact the festivities in Times Square, which continued uninterrupted.

Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference that he had spoken to one of the wounded officers as he was being stitched up at the hospital.

“He was in good spirits,” Adams said. “He understood that his role saved lives of New Yorkers today.”

An investigation was underway to pinpoint a motive for the attack, but authorities said they didn’t believe there was any ongoing threat to the public.

Michael Driscoll, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said they believe the attacker acted alone.

The NYPD mounts a massive security operation every year to keep the New Year’s Eve crowd safe. Thousands of officers are deployed in the area, including many new recruits to the force.

One of the injured officers only graduated from the police academy on Friday, the mayor said.

The blocks where the biggest crowds gather to see performances and the midnight ball drop can only be accessed through checkpoints where officers use metal-detecting wands to screen for weapons. Large bags and coolers are banned. Barriers are set up to prevent vehicle attacks in the secure area.

The security perimeter can only extend so far, though. The attack took place on 8th Avenue, which is often packed with thick crowds navigating around the frozen zone or trying to find one of the secure entrances.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Nashville killed one person.
Waterloo man, grandfather to Hawkeyes’ Campbell, dies in Nashville vehicle incident
Dog abandoned at Iowa airport after workers say the owner was not allowed to take it on a...
Dog tied up, abandoned outside Iowa airport
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve
FILE - Some bison were killed in the crash and others were put down due to their injuries, the...
13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies

Latest News

Australians have celebrated the start of 2023 with fireworks.
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view
Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) runs for the end zone for a touchdown against Ohio State...
No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center,...
North Korea’s Kim orders ‘exponential’ expansion of nuke arsenal
Revelers celebrated the traditional ball drop in New York City’s Times Square, ushering in 2023...
New York celebrates the new year with Times Square ball drop