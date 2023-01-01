Pope marks new year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

Pope marks new year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
Pope marks new year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has marked the new year by presiding over Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and praying for his late retired predecessor. Francis looked tired at the start of the New Year’s Day Mass, an occasion the Catholic Church dedicates to the theme of peace.

He departed briefly from reading his homily, with its emphasis on hope and peace, to pray aloud for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday at age 95. Thousands of faithful are expected to file past Benedict’s coffin during three days of viewing at the basilica that start Monday. Benedict was the first pope in centuries to retire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Nashville killed one person.
Waterloo man, grandfather to Hawkeyes’ Campbell, dies in Nashville vehicle incident
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve
A car that crashed into a home during a police chase in Des Moines.
Police chase ends when truck smashes into house
FILE - Some bison were killed in the crash and others were put down due to their injuries, the...
13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

Latest News

Jeremiah Green with Modest Mouse performs at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park on...
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45
French-born artist finds inspiration on remote Easter Island
French-born artist finds inspiration on remote Easter Island
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
1 dead, 9 injured in Alabama New Year’s shooting
The sun was starting to set on a warm November day as Gannon Buhr walked off the disc golf...
Urbandale teen is disc golf rising star