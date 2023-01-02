3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Nashville killed one person.
Waterloo man, grandfather to Hawkeyes’ Campbell, dies in Nashville vehicle incident
A car that crashed into a home during a police chase in Des Moines.
Police chase ends when truck smashes into house
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve
FILE - Some bison were killed in the crash and others were put down due to their injuries, the...
13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park
A warm start to January with rain on the way
A warm start to January with rain on the way

Latest News

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US
This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the...
Police probe motive in attack on officers near Times Square
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks