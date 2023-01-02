Clouds build today, rain likely tonight

Plan on cloudy sky today with a good chance of rain in the area tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - This system is still on track to affect our area with mainly rainfall tonight into tomorrow. At this point, much of the area should remain above freezing for this event with totals over a half-inch possible. As the low-pressure system slowly moves east, occasional rain showers may still occur yet into tomorrow with a few snow showers on Wednesday. That part may feasibly bring some areas minor snow accumulation. Looking into the extended, temperatures should generally stay in the 30s with no major systems locally.

