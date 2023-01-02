Officer charged with murder after domestic dispute in North Carolina

Ranlo
Ranlo(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 2, 2023
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A police officer in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute Sunday, WBTV reports.

The incident happened on Burlington Avenue in Ranlo, North Carolina.

Authorities found that the off-duty officer had been stabbed multiple times during a domestic dispute and had shot and killed the other individual.

“It’s definitely difficult when you have a little one next door and stuff like that happens. Shocking,” neighbor Trevor Tolodziecki said.

Tolodziecki said this is not the first time that this house has had domestic disputes. He said he has heard yelling and fighting multiple times coming from that direction.

“I saw the lights and police going like this with the flashlights,” neighbor Melisa Herrera said.

She moved into the neighborhood last week.

“It’s just weird because I practically just moved in here in this neighborhood so it’s a little sketchy,” Herrera said.

The investigation was turned over to the Gaston County Police Department, which requested the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation.

During the investigation, the SBI obtained a murder warrant against the officer, who has been identified as Kwaku Riley Agyapon.

Agyapon has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

He is being held under observation at CaroMont Health in Gastonia, North Carolina, due to his injuries, but once he is discharged, he will be booked at the Gaston County Jail.

