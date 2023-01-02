Rain returns on Monday

Rain moves in on Monday and gives us a good amount before exiting Tuesday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A storm system will cut across the central United States early this week, leading to a good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms locally.

The rain will tend to hold off until at least mid-afternoon on Monday, with the heaviest activity by evening into the nighttime hours of Monday night and early Tuesday. Some thunder is possible during the evening and night. Highs reach the 40s late in the day Monday.

We find ourselves between areas of precipitation on Tuesday, giving us some dry time. Temperatures will also surge as the low passes by, with highs well into the 50s possible.

As the storm exits the area, finally, by Wednesday, a risk for some light snow returns. Minor accumulations are possible as this passes by.

Highs dip a bit toward the end of the work week, but bounce back again by next weekend with another wintry mix chance.

