Areas of fog and rain to start your Tuesday

Watch for a few more rain showers today along with areas of fog developing.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - This system continues to affect the area today with slick roads being found over the far north this morning. Additional showers are likely today along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. In addition, areas of fog may occur as temperatures jump well into the lower 50s. On the backside of this system, some flurries may fly, but most of us won’t see anything. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will generally stay in the 30s for highs with lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some 'Missing Iowan person's' photographs are still not posted on the state's database despite...
Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals

Latest News

Showers move in overnight
Showers move in overnight
kyou wx
Clouds build today, rain likely tonight
Temperatures will cool modestly overnight.
Rain returns on Monday
Temperatures will cool modestly overnight.
First Alert Forecast