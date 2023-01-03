Areas of fog and rain to start your Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - This system continues to affect the area today with slick roads being found over the far north this morning. Additional showers are likely today along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. In addition, areas of fog may occur as temperatures jump well into the lower 50s. On the backside of this system, some flurries may fly, but most of us won’t see anything. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week will generally stay in the 30s for highs with lows in the teens to lower 20s.

