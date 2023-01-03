Lightning strike, fire destroys Burger King restaurant

Firefighters said the Burger King doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but...
Firefighters said the Burger King doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but the interior damage is substantial.(14 News)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A Burger King in Kentucky is considered a total loss after the building was struck by lightning, which then sparked a fire.

A report from Madisonville Fire Department shows the fire started shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

A total of 21 firefighters were called from several departments to battle the fire. Officials said crews were on the scene for about two hours.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The fire caused substantial damage to the restaurant, fire crews said.
The fire caused substantial damage to the restaurant, fire crews said.(14 News)

Firefighters said the Burger King doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but the interior damage is substantial.

Officials did not clarify if anyone was inside the building at the time, though the fire started outside of business hours.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some 'Missing Iowan person's' photographs are still not posted on the state's database despite...
Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Police say 62-year-old Philip Hughes fatally stabbed his 8-year-old grandson, Brenym McDonald,...
Man accused of fatally stabbing 8-year-old grandson
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

Latest News

Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. The...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in New York
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., center, Senator John Thune, R-SD,, left,...
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Democrats retain power
FILE - Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film...
Reno mayor: Jeremy Renner was helping stranded car when hurt
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho slayings suspect waives right to fight extradition
Police are looking for a car that crashed into a vehicle, causing it to hit a restaurant and...
RAW: 22 injured after hit-and-run sends car crashing into restaurant