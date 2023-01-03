Showers move in overnight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Showers are starting to move into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with rain expected to continue overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Isolated showers are also possible Tuesday morning, however rain is expected to end by the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday with above normal high temperatures in the 50s with even a few low 60s possible.

A quiet and dry weather pattern will settle in after Tuesday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

