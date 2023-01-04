Cloudy & cool

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s been a soggy and gray day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. In the last 24 hours Ottumwa received 0.62 inches of rainfall while Kirksville saw 0.94 inches. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 20s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Therefore, Wednesday morning we’ll wake up to a cloudy sky, which will continue throughout the day with highs reaching the low to mid 30s. A quiet and dry weather pattern will settle in for the next several days with high temperatures staying close to seasonal in the 30s.

