Cloudy and cooler today

Plan on a cloudy and cooler one today. A few flurries are possible.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re on the backside of this system today, which will keep the sky cloudy and the temperature cooler. Plan on highs generally into the 30-35 degree range, which is still pretty good for early January! In terms of precipitation, a few scattered flurries are possible. Looking ahead, another smaller system may just graze the area on Saturday with a mix of rain and snow. From a temperature standpoint, there’s still no sign of any arctic air and we’ll be looking at 30s for highs through at least mid-month. Have a good day!

