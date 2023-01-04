Quieter weather without a deep freeze

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our weather pattern gets moving again after being under the influence of the same storm system for a few days.

Thus, the chances for precipitation generally wind down after this evening, though a few flurries are still possible. Temperatures will remain cool but still above seasonal averages; highs in the mid to upper 30s will be common for most of the rest of the week.

A brief warm-up on Monday into the 40s is possible but we will settle back into the 30s after that. Expect at least some clouds each day, though we will also have the chance to see the sun intermittently.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.