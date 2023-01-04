Villages of Van Buren 2023 Events • May 26th ~ Villages Folk School Memorial Day Weekend BBQ • May 28th ~ Rollin on the River • May 27th-28th ~ Bentonsport Flea Market & Craft Show • Jun. 2nd-4th ~ Birmingham Homecoming • Jun. 9th-11th ~ Farmington Strawberry Festival • Jun. 10th ~ Fly Van Buren • Jun. 17th ~ Douds Field Day • Jun. 24th ~ Pearson House Heritage Day • Jul. 1st ~ Bonaparte Independence Day Celebration • Jul. 4th ~ Keosauqua 4th of July Celebration • Jul. 18th-24th ~ Van Buren County Fair • Aug. 12th ~ J40 Farm Crawl • Aug. 19th-20th ~ Bike Van Buren XXXVII • Sep. 1st-2nd ~ Stockport Lions BBQ Days • Oct. 13th-15th ~ Scenic Drive Festival • Nov. 3rd ~ Villages Folk School’s Bottomless Soup Supper • Nov. 25th-Dec. 31st ~ Christmas in the Villages • Dec. 1st-3rd ~ Festival of Trees See all of the 2023 classes for The Villages Folk School at: villagesfolkschool.com

(source: Village of Van Buren)