Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager

An Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler, who police believe is in grave or...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler, who police believe is in grave or immediate danger.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CELINA, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Alexis Vidler was last seen on Tuesday in Celina, Texas, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 138 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she and an unidentified suspect may be traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate RYT5102.

Police believe missing 17-year-old Alexis Vidler and an unidentified suspect are traveling in a...
Police believe missing 17-year-old Alexis Vidler and an unidentified suspect are traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate RYT5102.(Texas Department of Public Safety)

Anyone with information regarding Alexis’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say a homeowner shot an intruder earlier this week.
Homeowner shoots, holds intruder at gunpoint before deputies arrive: sheriff’s office
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

Latest News

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Tuesday, Dec....
US jobless claim applications fall to lowest in 14 weeks
Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some...
Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather
In Sonoma County, California, authorities said a young child was killed by a tree that fell on...
Falling tree kills young child
Britain's Prince Harry, left, shares a moment with his best man, Prince William the Duke of...
Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument
Bessie Hendricks, an Iowa native, and the oldest American, has died at the age of 115.
Iowan Bessie Hendricks, oldest American, dies at age 115