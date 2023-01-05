Indian Hills Community College to receive $725K grant for training facility

By KYOU Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Indian Hills Community College will receive a $725,000 grant for equipment for its Career and Technical Education training facility.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration announced the grant for the Ottumwa college on Thursday.

“The EDA project will provide the equipment needed to facilitate effective training programs that will help meet regional demand for jobs in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, construction, healthcare, and transportation,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said in a press release.

Grantee estimates say the grant is expected to create more than 110 jobs, and to be matched with $725,000 in local investment.

“This grant and matching funds represents an essential strategic investment in the Ottumwa community, which will pay dividends in the form of jobs in the ag, health care, construction, manufacturing and transportation industries. It’s the latest example in ensuring Iowans’ hard earned tax dollars come back to support our local communities,” Senator Chuck Grassley said.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say a homeowner shot an intruder earlier this week.
Homeowner shoots, holds intruder at gunpoint before deputies arrive: sheriff’s office
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner
A central Iowa woman is back home after putting her luck to the test with the Powerball on New...
Iowan tests her luck in New York on New Year’s Eve for chance at $1 million

Latest News

A central Iowa woman is back home after putting her luck to the test with the Powerball on New...
Iowan tests her luck in New York on New Year’s Eve for chance at $1 million
A trial will soon start for two men accused of killing an Iowa missionary in Jamaica.
Trial to begin for men accused of killing Iowa missionary in Jamaica
Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some...
Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather
Bessie Hendricks, an Iowa native, and the oldest American, has died at the age of 115.
Iowan Bessie Hendricks, oldest American, dies at age 115