Iowan Bessie Hendricks, oldest American, dies at age 115

Bessie Hendricks, an Iowa native, and the oldest American, has died at the age of 115.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa native, and the oldest American, has died at the age of 115.

Bessie Hendricks’ family says she died on Tuesday.

She celebrated her 115th birthday in November in Lake City, in west central Iowa.

Hendricks lived through 21 Presidents and two World Wars.

Her son says family always came first for Hendricks.

She was the fourth-oldest person in the world.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say a homeowner shot an intruder earlier this week.
Homeowner shoots, holds intruder at gunpoint before deputies arrive: sheriff’s office
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

Latest News

Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some...
Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Attorney General Bird joins lawsuits against Biden administration, moves to hire prosecutors
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast