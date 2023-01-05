Iowan tests her luck in New York on New Year’s Eve for chance at $1 million

SWAN, Iowa (KCCI) - A central Iowa woman is back home after putting her luck to the test with the Powerball on New Year’s Eve in New York.

It was part of Dick Clark’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ with Ryan Seacrest last weekend.

Christina Manuel, of Swan, Iowa, said she thought she was being punked when the Iowa Lottery told her she won a trip to New York for New Year’s.

She was in the running to win a $1 million jackpot as a part of the lottery’s first millionaire of the year drawing.

Now back home, she says the trip was nothing short of memorable.

“We did the double-decker bus ride at 35 degrees on the top. And just seeing everything, the 9/11 memorial, the Statue of Liberty, the Bull,” Manuel said.

Grateful for the experience, she said a cancer diagnosis made her fear she wouldn’t get to enjoy the weekend.

Despite her health battles, she says she’s counting her blessings.

“Wouldn’t have changed anything. Well, winning the million dollars maybe,” Manuel said.

