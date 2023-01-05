Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport

A large police presence could be seen early Thursday morning at the intersection of W. 3rd and...
A large police presence could be seen early Thursday morning at the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets in Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 40-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to police. A 33-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Davenport police say this incident does not appear to be a random attack.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say a homeowner shot an intruder earlier this week.
Homeowner shoots, holds intruder at gunpoint before deputies arrive: sheriff’s office
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

Latest News

A central Iowa woman is back home after putting her luck to the test with the Powerball on New...
Iowan tests her luck in New York on New Year’s Eve for chance at $1 million
A trial will soon start for two men accused of killing an Iowa missionary in Jamaica.
Trial to begin for men accused of killing Iowa missionary in Jamaica
Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some...
Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather
Bessie Hendricks, an Iowa native, and the oldest American, has died at the age of 115.
Iowan Bessie Hendricks, oldest American, dies at age 115