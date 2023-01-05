Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather

Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some detours.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some detours.

They were on a flight headed to Minneapolis, but the winter weather caused the flight to be diverted to Des Moines for the night.

Six flights were diverted from Minneapolis.

While some let passengers get a hotel room for the night, the people and dogs coming from Puerto Rico waited in their seats.

The volunteers accompanying the rescues were worried about the extra time causing the dogs some distress, but they were just happy to be along for the ride.

“I was worried the dogs would get restless and start barking, and it would be a problem for the people who had them because they’re volunteers willing to bring them, and to have a barky, yippy dog, but not a peep, not an issue with the dogs, and I was so happy, so impressed,” said Chica’s Rescue founder Anne Jackson.

Chica’s Rescue has flown more than 400 dogs from Puerto Rico to the Midwest.

The two dogs have arrived in Minneapolis, and are now taking the time to decompress and get used to the snow.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say a homeowner shot an intruder earlier this week.
Homeowner shoots, holds intruder at gunpoint before deputies arrive: sheriff’s office
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

Latest News

Bessie Hendricks, an Iowa native, and the oldest American, has died at the age of 115.
Iowan Bessie Hendricks, oldest American, dies at age 115
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Attorney General Bird joins lawsuits against Biden administration, moves to hire prosecutors
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast