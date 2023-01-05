Some early snow possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for a few snow showers early this morning along with highs in the lower 30s. Some slick spots are possible on area roads early on. Plan on quiet weather conditions tomorrow and tomorrow night as we sit in-between weather systems. On Saturday, another system is still on track to move into southeastern Iowa and as the temperatures hug the freezing line, a light wintry mix may be in the area. While the amount of precipitation looks low, we may see impacts on area roads once again and it’ll be something to watch for going into the weekend.

