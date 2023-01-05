Trial to begin for men accused of killing Iowa missionary in Jamaica

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - A trial will start soon for two men accused of killing an Iowa missionary in Jamaica.

Randy Hentzel, from Ankeny, was doing missionary work in the country in 2016.

Police said the men shot and killed Randy and another missionary, Harold Nichols. They believe the crime was gang-related.

The men originally confessed, but they now say their confessions were coerced, and they’re trying to get those thrown out.

Randy’s widow Sara Hentzel says she fears the worst since so much time has passed and witnesses have been lost. But she still plans to sit in the courtroom to hear the outcome.

“Really we’re going down there just to honor Randy, and show them that we still remember, we still think it’s important and that we’re still looking for justice,” Sarah Hentzel said.

The Hentzel family will leave for Jamaica on Saturday. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

