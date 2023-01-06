Country music star Cody Jinks coming to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center in February

Cody Jinks performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct....
Cody Jinks performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Cody Jinks will perform at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque, with special guest Erin Viancourt, on February 25.

The Dallas area native is one of the most popular “outlaw country” stars, and has released nine critically acclaimed albums.

Jinks previously performed at the Five Flags Center in 2018 and 2021.

The venue said his previous visit drew close to 3,000 fans and set a venue record for food and beverage revenue.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 13 at noon at the Five Flags Box Office and online via Ticketmaster.

