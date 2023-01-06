Iowa college student crowned Mario Kart champion

The esports program at Marshalltown Community college is new to the campus, but it is already...
The esports program at Marshalltown Community college is new to the campus, but it is already home to a national champion.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - The esports program at Marshalltown Community college is new to the campus, but it is already home to a national champion.

The National Junior College Athletic Association crowned Amber Lawthers for her Mario Kart skills.

Amber has been playing for 6 years. At the start of the school year, she saw an ad for the newly formed esports program.

After only a few games, the coaches knew the sophomore had something special.

They say she comes in early to practice and scouts her opponents, eager to keep her champion status.

Amber says while she is proud of her accomplishments, she is also just happy to be accepted as the only female member of the team.

“It’s probably here in the esports program for the first time in my life that I remember truly feeling accepted as a gamer,” Lawthers said.

Amber plans to transfer to a four-year college or university, and continue her esports career.

But First, she will need to defend her national championship status this spring.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some...
Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather
A central Iowa woman is back home after putting her luck to the test with the Powerball on New...
Iowan tests her luck in New York on New Year’s Eve for chance at $1 million
Indian Hills Community College to receive $725K grant for training facility
A Coralville man and a West Liberty woman were charged after police say they stole two vehicles.
2 charged in connection to 2 car thefts, deputies say
The aftermath of garage explosion that occurred in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday,...
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
The aftermath of garage explosion that occurred in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday,...
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified
A Coralville man and a West Liberty woman were charged after police say they stole two vehicles.
2 charged in connection to 2 car thefts, deputies say
Indian Hills Community College to receive $725K grant for training facility