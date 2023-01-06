Iowa nurse to receive award for heroism during evacuations from Afghanistan

Maj. Katie Lunning, with the 133rd Airlift Wing, was part of a three-person Critical Care Air...
Maj. Katie Lunning, with the 133rd Airlift Wing, was part of a three-person Critical Care Air Transport Team that picked up critically ill or injured patients to fly them to safety and to receive care.(DVIDS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa nurse will be awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for her service during a six-month tour in Qatar that began in 2021, according to the Department of Defense’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (or DVIDS).

DVIDS reports Maj. Katie Lunning, with the 133rd Airlift Wing, was part of a three-person Critical Care Air Transport Team that picked up critically ill or injured patients to fly them to safety and to receive care.

She is being recognized for her work helping evacuate and treat people coming out of Kabul, Afghanistan amid active conflict during the final days of America’s exit from the country.

In a post on DVIDS’ website, Lunning said she and her team were the first to arrive on August 26th when the suicide bomber exploded at Abbey Gate.

She said she and her team treated injured Marines and Afghan civilians aboard the plane as they were being taken to safety in Landstuhl, Germany for additional medical care.

Lunning is originally from Hastings, Minnesota, but moved to Urbandale, Iowa in 2019. She is an Intensive Care Unit Nurse Manager at the VA Central Iowa Health Care System in Des Moines.

She will receive the Distinguished Flying Cross award on Saturday at the 133rd Maintenance Group North Hangar in Saint Paul, Minnesota. And when she does, she will become just the second nurse ever to receive the award.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

