More days like today on the way

Quiet weather with reasonable temperatures is expected ahead.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect a handful of days like today to round out the calendar week, with a modest warm-up expected by the start of next week.

Intermittent clouds and sun are also expected during this time, as overnight lows drop into the 20s and highs recover into the mid and upper 30s. Monday is the standout day with temperatures in the upper 40s.

It will take until the end of the 7-day forecast for our next storm system that could produce precipitation, this time in the form of a wintry mix.

