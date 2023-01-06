Murray scores 30 as Iowa rallies past No. 15 Indiana, 91-89

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit to beat No. 15 Indiana 91-89.

The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback capped by Murray’s plays on both ends of the court in the final seconds.

Iowa was leading 87-86 when Murray blocked Jalen Hood-Schifino’s layup attempt with 10 seconds to play.

Murray, who had 21 points in the second half, made two free throws after being fouled on the rebound, and dribbled out the clock after Indiana’s Trey Galloway intentionally missed the second of two free throws with three seconds left.

