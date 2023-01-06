Partly cloudy today, 30s this weekend

Plan on a pretty good one today with a mix of sun and clouds around.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are finally going to get back into some sunshine today. Despite the cooler start this morning, temperatures should get back to the 30s across the area. Our weekend ahead looks fairly quiet. We are still monitoring a system that looks to mainly stay in Missouri on Saturday night. At this time, it appears this will miss Ottumwa to the south. Next week, plan on a nice start Monday with highs in the 40s. A system later next week may bring us some rain and snow showers as well. Have a great weekend!

