Police: Shooting at Grinnell apartment was self-defense

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say a shooting at an apartment complex in Grinnell was self-defense.

Grinnell police arrested Cody McCall and Logan Moline in connection to the Dec. 29, 2022 shooting. They face assault and burglary charges.

Criminal complaints say the two men broke into the victim’s apartment and attacked him, with McCall trying to stab the victim in the throat with a kitchen knife.

That’s when the victim shot McCall twice in the chest.

McCall and Moline ran from the apartment. Police say they caught Moline quickly after he slipped on ice.

McCall told police he attacked the victim to keep him from using his gun.

