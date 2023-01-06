Storm system passes nearby on Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A decently pleasant weekend is on the way, by mid-January standards.

We should see a fair amount of sunshine at times, though we will trend toward some clouds on Saturday as a storm system passes to our south. A snow shower cannot be ruled out during that time, as well.

Monday brings a modest bump to our highs, sending them back into the 40s again for a few days. The middle and latter parts of next week turn a bit more active, with a pretty good chance for rain and then snow on Thursday.

