Storm system passes nearby on Saturday

Temperatures stay cool this weekend, with varying sun and clouds.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A decently pleasant weekend is on the way, by mid-January standards.

We should see a fair amount of sunshine at times, though we will trend toward some clouds on Saturday as a storm system passes to our south. A snow shower cannot be ruled out during that time, as well.

Monday brings a modest bump to our highs, sending them back into the 40s again for a few days. The middle and latter parts of next week turn a bit more active, with a pretty good chance for rain and then snow on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some...
Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather
A central Iowa woman is back home after putting her luck to the test with the Powerball on New...
Iowan tests her luck in New York on New Year’s Eve for chance at $1 million
Indian Hills Community College to receive $725K grant for training facility
A Coralville man and a West Liberty woman were charged after police say they stole two vehicles.
2 charged in connection to 2 car thefts, deputies say

Latest News

Temperatures fall into the 10s overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Partly cloudy today, 30s this weekend
Temperatures fall into the low 20s.
More days like today on the way
Temperatures fall into the low 20s.
First Alert Forecast