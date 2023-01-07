Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot

Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies have showed off their latest products this week at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show officially opened with crowds of investors, media and tech workers streaming into cavernous Las Vegas venues.

They are on hand to see the latest tech from big companies and startups. Innovations include a bartending robot making boba tea at CES and a device from L’Oreal to quickly paint on eyebrow makeup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in western Iowa are asking for help finding a missing three-year-old...
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
Police say a shooting at an apartment complex in Grinnell was self-defense.
Police: Shooting at Grinnell apartment was self-defense
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game
The esports program at Marshalltown Community college is new to the campus, but it is already...
Iowa college student crowned Mario Kart champion

Latest News

A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter