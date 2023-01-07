Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Christmas in reclaimed church

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of Ukrainians heard the Orthodox Christmas service in the Ukrainian language for the first time in decades at Kyiv’s 1,000-year-old Lavra Cathedral. It was a demonstration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church. The cathedral is also known as the Monastery of the Caves and a UNESCO world heritage site. A video screen was put up outside for the overflow of worshipers despite the frigid temperatures of -10 C (14 F).

The cathedral and monastery complex has been a pilgrimage site for centuries. And for the first time in the 31 years of Ukraine’s independence the service there was held in the Ukrainian language.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

