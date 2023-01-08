A few snow showers possible tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A few snow showers or flurries are possible this evening before diminishing, leading into a quiet end to the weekend.

Any snow shower could cause a slick spot or two. A few areas of fog could develop as well, which may also cause some slippery areas. All in all, use caution if driving tonight. Lows drop to around 20.

Sunday will turn sunnier, and thus a bit warmer. Monday will be even warmer than that, with highs into the 40s. We’ll stay there for a few more days after that, even.

The next chance for any precipitation holds off until Thursday, when rain and snow will both be possible.

