Public now can see Benedict’s tomb at St. Peter’s Basilica

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican is allowing the public to visit the new tomb of Pope Benedict XVI under St. Peter’s Basilica. The pontiff was buried on Jan. 5 immediately after a funeral in St. Peter’s Square. Benedict’s tomb lies in a crypt under the basilica’s main floor. Public viewing of the tomb was permitted starting on Sunday morning.

Benedict had been pope emeritus since 2013, following his startling retirement from the papacy, the first pontiff to do so in 600 years. Benedict XVI died on Dec. 31 at age 95 in the Vatican monastery where he had spent his last years.

