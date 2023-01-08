Sunshine expected Sunday afternoon

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a misty morning across Eastern Iowa and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for our region. Some areas are waking up to visibilities of less than a mile. We’re also waking up to temperatures in the teens and 20s, which means the fog could freeze onto surfaces and roadways, so you’ll want to be cautious and watch for slick spots on your drive to church. The clouds and fog should clear out of the area by the afternoon, allowing for sunshine to break through in between the clouds. Highs will be seasonal this afternoon in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Fog, and therefore low visibilities and slick spots, are also possible Sunday night and into Monday morning, which means you’ll also want to be careful on your drive to work and school tomorrow. Temperatures will be much warmer on Monday afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll continue to see temperatures in the 30s and 40s after Monday. Our next chance for precipitation is on Thursday.

