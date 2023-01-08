Ukrainians honor dead fighter at outdoor funeral in capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian soldiers, family and mourners have gathered in frigid weather in Kyiv to pay tribute to a soldier killed fighting against Russian forces in Bakhmut. The strategic city is under siege on the eastern front.

An outdoor service was held in Kyiv’s Independence Square on Sunday for Maj. Oleh Yurchenko who was killed in Bakhmut on Jan. 2. Fellow soldiers carried the coffin while others knelt on the ground. A bugle played and later a male quartet sang hymns as an Orthodox priest conducted the service attended by about 200 people. The 45-year-old Yurchenko was nicknamed “Happy.” He volunteered for the army after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.