Deere lifts repair limitations allowing farmers to repair own tractors

(KEYC)
By KCRG Staff and CNN
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - John Deere is allowing farmers to diagnose and repair broken-down agricultural equipment on their own.

CNN reports the agreement signed Sunday alleviates complaints from farmers over having to wait days or weeks for an official repair, which they say disrupts planting and harvesting schedules and harms the food supply chain.

It comes after farmers across the country, including in Iowa, dealt with supply chain issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic and additional shortages amid a strike that involved 10,000 Deere employees in 2021.

Under the agreement, farmers will have access to the same Deere documentation, data and diagnostic tools used by the company’s authorized repair shops. That means farmers will be able to determine what’s causing a break-down and repair it themselves, or take the equipment to an independent repair facility.

However, farmers and independent repair shops are not allowed to disable safety features or use Deere’s technology to illegally copy the software that controls the equipment.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the agreement addresses farmers’ complaints while protecting John Deere’s intellectual property.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Richard Johnson arrested for slashing tires over wrong Dominos order.
Police: Man assaults Domino’s employee, slashes tires on cars for wrong order
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say
Police are looking for Ana Walshe. The mother of three disappeared on New Year's Day.
Police arrest husband of missing Massachusetts woman

Latest News

A family is paying it forward with a new therapy dog at an Iowa hospital.
Iowa family pays it forward with new therapy dog at Iowa hospital
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine
Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine
Ukrainians honor dead fighter at outdoor funeral in capital
Ukrainians honor dead fighter at outdoor funeral in capital