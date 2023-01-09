Iowa family pays it forward with new therapy dog at Iowa hospital

A family is paying it forward with a new therapy dog at an Iowa hospital.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A family is paying it forward with a new therapy dog at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

The therapy dog, named Ruby, brings a sense of calm to patients she visits.

Rob Ridnour, the golden retriever’s owner, is no stranger to the hospital. Both of his children spent years there, receiving treatment for cancer.

They’re both in remission now, and they each remember spending time with a therapy dog there.

Ridnour said bringing Ruby to the hospital is a full-circle moment for his family.

“We can’t choose the paths that we get on, but we can choose our attitude and how we respond,” said Rob Ridnour. “This is about an opportunity to make a smile and to make a distraction that is positive.”

He said Ruby passed the therapy test on the first try.

