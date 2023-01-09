Our warm January continues

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s been a very warm afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-20s with a mostly clear sky. Another warm day is in Tuesday’s forecast with highs in the upper 30s in the north and the 40s and even a few low 50s possible elsewhere. We’ll also have a partly to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday afternoon.

A low-pressure system is forecasted to move through the Southern Midwest this week, which means that there is a slight chance for precipitation on Thursday. However, the majority of the system will stay to our south. Colder temperatures will return at the end of the week with highs only reaching the 30s both Thursday and Friday.

