Our warm January continues

Our warm January continues
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s been a very warm afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-20s with a mostly clear sky. Another warm day is in Tuesday’s forecast with highs in the upper 30s in the north and the 40s and even a few low 50s possible elsewhere. We’ll also have a partly to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday afternoon.

A low-pressure system is forecasted to move through the Southern Midwest this week, which means that there is a slight chance for precipitation on Thursday. However, the majority of the system will stay to our south. Colder temperatures will return at the end of the week with highs only reaching the 30s both Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Richard Johnson arrested for slashing tires over wrong Dominos order.
Police: Man assaults Domino’s employee, slashes tires on cars for wrong order
Deere lifts repair limitations allowing farmers to repair own tractors
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say

Latest News

Our warm January continues
Our warm January continues
kyou wx
Partly cloudy, well into the 40s today
Partly cloudy skies tonight.
Pleasant start to the work week expected
Partly cloudy skies tonight.
First Alert Forecast