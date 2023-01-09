Pleasant start to the work week expected

A decent start to the work week is expected.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A mix of some sunshine and southerly winds will likely lead to somewhat warmer temperatures for Monday.

Expect highs to reach the 40s across the area, given that any residual clouds or fog clears out pretty early on. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be similar, weatherwise, with highs in the 40s. The one change may be a gradual increase in clouds toward midweek.

On Wednesday night into Thursday, a storm system passes by our area to the south. The trend in the past day or two has been for this storm to have less of an impact on our weather, meaning limited precipitation. At this point, the most likely area to see any will be in northeast Missouri.

Beyond that storm, temperatures get a little chillier to end the work week before another warm-up next weekend.

