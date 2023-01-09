Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) – A cat was killed in South Dakota last week after an argument between relatives, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the cat’s owner and her relative started fighting around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The woman who owned the animal was not hurt during the dispute.

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.

Clemens said animal control took the cat to the Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Richard Johnson arrested for slashing tires over wrong Dominos order.
Police: Man assaults Domino’s employee, slashes tires on cars for wrong order
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say
Police are looking for Ana Walshe. The mother of three disappeared on New Year's Day.
Police arrest husband of missing Massachusetts woman

Latest News

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US says Iran may be ‘contributing’ to war crimes in Ukraine
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps after their wedding at St. George's...
Prince Harry accuses Camilla of ‘dangerous’ leaks to media
Mary Ellen O'Toole, former senior FBI profiler, says people's ideas about crime scenes are wrong.
Can't clean crime scene, expert says
John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere frees farmers to repair their own equipment
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals