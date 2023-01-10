76-year-old woman dies in road rage shooting, deputies say

Authorities in South Carolina say 76-year-old Betty Amick Road died in a rage shooting. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies in South Carolina say a man is facing charges after a woman was shot and killed over the weekend in a road rage incident.

WHNS reports that authorities responded to a shooting on Jan. 7 in Greenville County. Deputies said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Greenville County authorities said the woman, later identified as 76-year-old Betty Amick, died due to her injuries.

According to deputies, Amick was shot by 26-year-old Jonathan Luben after he fired shots into the vehicle she was traveling in. Authorities described the incident as a road rage shooting.

Luben is facing charges that include murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The 26-year-old was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

