Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of the State Address

Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address on Tuesday.

Reynolds will speak in front of both chambers of Congress in the Iowa Statehouse at 6 p.m.

After her address, minority leaders from the Iowa House and Senate will provide a Democratic response.

The address will air live on KCRG.com.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere lifts repair limitations allowing farmers to repair own tractors
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk
Our warm January continues
Our warm January continues
Authorities say Paris Hunt is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death in relation...
Mom arrested after 4-year-old’s death from fentanyl, authorities say
The remains of 26-year-old Katherine Ann Alston, of Boston, were found on Oct. 6, 1971, in the...
Leads sought after woman found dead more than 50 years ago ID’d

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Deere lifts repair limitations allowing farmers to repair own tractors
A family is paying it forward with a new therapy dog at an Iowa hospital.
Iowa family pays it forward with new therapy dog at Iowa hospital
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast