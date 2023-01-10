Investigators: Worker assaulted multiple patients at Ottumwa hospital

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - During a death investigation in Ottumwa, police uncovered evidence indicating a worker at Ottumwa Regional Health Center had assaulted an unknown number of unconscious patients.

Devin Caraccio, 27, of Centerville, died in October of last year. While investigating his death, police located evidence on Caraccio’s phone indicating he had assaulted more than one patient while working in the hospital. The assaults were documented on his phone and were discovered by police. Caraccio was employed by a third-party that provided services to the hospital.

Hospital administrators were contacted by authorities and assisted investigators in identifying victims. Authorities said they believe all of the victims were asleep, or in a state of unconsciousness when the assaults took place.

No other information has been released and an investigation is ongoing.

