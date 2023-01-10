Look for another good one with highs into the 40s

Plan on a pretty good one yet again with highs into the 40s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another good one today with clouds slowly building and highs into the 40s. Tonight into tomorrow morning, a weak system is still on track to bring a mix of fog and drizzle into the area. This could feasibly impact roads as well. A second system may brush the area with a wintry mix later tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Snow amounts really aren’t a thing with either system and it’s more of a heads up that there could be some bouts of drizzle, fog or wintry mix going on. From a temperature standpoint, they are still pretty good with highs generally above normal as we head into mid-January.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere lifts repair limitations allowing farmers to repair own tractors
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk
Our warm January continues
Our warm January continues
Authorities say Paris Hunt is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death in relation...
Mom arrested after 4-year-old’s death from fentanyl, authorities say
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit

Latest News

Our warm January continues
Our warm January continues
Our warm January continues
Our warm January continues
kyou wx
Partly cloudy, well into the 40s today
Partly cloudy skies tonight.
Pleasant start to the work week expected