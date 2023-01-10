Look for another good one with highs into the 40s

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another good one today with clouds slowly building and highs into the 40s. Tonight into tomorrow morning, a weak system is still on track to bring a mix of fog and drizzle into the area. This could feasibly impact roads as well. A second system may brush the area with a wintry mix later tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Snow amounts really aren’t a thing with either system and it’s more of a heads up that there could be some bouts of drizzle, fog or wintry mix going on. From a temperature standpoint, they are still pretty good with highs generally above normal as we head into mid-January.

