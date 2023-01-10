NAMI Family Support Group NAMI Family Support Group is for loved ones of those with mental health concerns and meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month. This group meets from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. via Zoom. NAMI South Central Iowa serves Appanoose, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Wapello, and Wayne counties. To sign up for either group, we ask that you please email us at info@namiscia.org

