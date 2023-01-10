NAMI Family Support Group

NAMI Family Support Group is for loved ones of those with mental health concerns and meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month. This group meets from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. via Zoom. NAMI South Central Iowa serves Appanoose, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Wapello, and Wayne counties. To sign up for either group, we ask that you please email us at info@namiscia.org
Family Support
Family Support(Tom)
By Tom Beougher
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere lifts repair limitations allowing farmers to repair own tractors
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk
The remains of 26-year-old Katherine Ann Alston, of Boston, were found on Oct. 6, 1971, in the...
Leads sought after woman found dead more than 50 years ago ID’d
Our warm January continues
Our warm January continues
Authorities say Paris Hunt is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death in relation...
Mom arrested after 4-year-old’s death from fentanyl, authorities say

Latest News

Nami
NAMI Connection Support Group
Villages of Van Buren 2023 Events
June Van Dyke volunteered as a bell ringer for The Salvation Army of NW Ohio
Salvation Army needs Bell Ringers
Free
Free Christmas Dinner