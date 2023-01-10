Secretary of State encourages Iowans to wear blue for Human Trafficking Awareness Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans are being encouraged to wear blue on Wednesday in recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

In a press release, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the day is dedicated to increasing awareness and preventing the crime, in which men, women or children are forced to perform labor service or sexual acts.

“By wearing blue on Wednesday, January 11, we can show support for survivors of human trafficking and also hopefully open people’s eyes to a crime that might be happening in their community,” Secretary Pate said. “I challenge you to join us in raising awareness by wearing your blue shirt, tie, socks, or whatever you have on Wednesday.”

Pate’s office and the Cedar Rapids-based organization Chains Interrupted, which focuses on preventing human trafficking, also encouraged Iowans to post pictures of themselves wearing blue on social media using #HumanTraffickingAwarenessDay and #IowaSAH.

