Another nice one in the 40s

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another nice one today with more clouds building again this afternoon. Much like yesterday, though, it’ll stay dry and we’ll have highs into the 40s. A cold front will move through the area tonight with a chance of patchy wintry mix. At this time, impacts look low. You’ll notice the somewhat cooler temps and the wind coming up a bit for tomorrow, though. Plan on continued nice January weather for the weekend.

