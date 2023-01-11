Another nice one in the 40s

Plan on another one well into the 40s!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another nice one today with more clouds building again this afternoon. Much like yesterday, though, it’ll stay dry and we’ll have highs into the 40s. A cold front will move through the area tonight with a chance of patchy wintry mix. At this time, impacts look low. You’ll notice the somewhat cooler temps and the wind coming up a bit for tomorrow, though. Plan on continued nice January weather for the weekend.

