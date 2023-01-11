Sen. Chuck Grassley to have hip surgery

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley will have surgery this week after hurting his hip, according to a statement from his office.

Grassley’s office did not say how the 89-year-old hurt his hip, but did say he is in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery.

He was in Des Moines on Monday for the start of the Iowa legislative session.

His grandson, Pat Grassley, is the speaker of the Iowa House.

