A warm Wednesday on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was another very warm afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s thanks to winds coming from the southwest. Overnight temperatures will cool into the upper 20s and low 30s with a mostly clear sky. That means Wednesday morning we’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will also be another very warm day with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

However, cooler temperatures will return to the region at the end of the week with highs in the 30s both Thursday and Friday. The next several days will be very dry with our next chance for precipitation at the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.