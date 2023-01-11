A warm Wednesday on the way

A warm Wednesday on the way
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was another very warm afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s thanks to winds coming from the southwest. Overnight temperatures will cool into the upper 20s and low 30s with a mostly clear sky. That means Wednesday morning we’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will also be another very warm day with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

However, cooler temperatures will return to the region at the end of the week with highs in the 30s both Thursday and Friday. The next several days will be very dry with our next chance for precipitation at the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Investigators: Worker assaulted multiple patients at Ottumwa hospital
Deere lifts repair limitations allowing farmers to repair own tractors
The remains of 26-year-old Katherine Ann Alston, of Boston, were found on Oct. 6, 1971, in the...
Leads sought after woman found dead more than 50 years ago ID’d
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk
Our warm January continues
Our warm January continues

Latest News

A warm Wednesday on the way
A warm Wednesday on the way
kyou wx
Look for another good one with highs into the 40s
Our warm January continues
Our warm January continues
Our warm January continues
Our warm January continues