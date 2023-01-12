Des Moines Public Schools to resume classes Thursday following cyberattack

Classes in the state's largest school district are set to resume Thursday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Classes in the Des Moines Public School District are set to resume Thursday after a cyberattack on Monday forced classes to be canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Leaders with the district say they’re not fully back online.

WOI reports some systems are back up and running, including district phones, but only a limited number of staff will have access to the Internet. Students will not have access to school Wi-Fi.

In a press conference, Interim Superintendent Matt Smith said they were grateful for everyone’s flexibility during this stressful time.

“We absolutely recognize that this is putting a hardship and a burden on our families, and that is not something that we want to do to our folks into our community, and we want to make sure that they know that we are doing everything that we can to get back into the building and do it safely,” Smith said.

The district’s Campus Portal is also back up and running. It gives teachers an entire student profile, including information from allergies and no contact orders.

Teachers say without that, it would have been a challenge to come back and keep students safe.

The district is proposing the final day of class of the first semester be Jan. 20, and Jan. 23 being the first day of the second semester. The last day of school is currently set for June 2.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died
Generic police lights
Investigators: Worker assaulted multiple patients at Ottumwa hospital
generic crash
Two killed in Galena three-vehicle crash identified
A warm Wednesday on the way
A warm Wednesday on the way
Police in Hawaii say officers have arrested a suspect accused of beating a 77-year-old woman...
Intruder arrested after allegedly attacking 77-year-old woman in home invasion

Latest News

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
Sen. Grassley expecting to make “full recovery” after hip surgery
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Calamus Iowa plans to expand with a new business incubator.
Calamus, Iowa set to bring business incubator project to town
During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died